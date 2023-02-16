Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS)’s stock price has increased by 1.60 compared to its previous closing price of 20.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 32.61x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.57. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) by analysts is $20.68, which is $0.24 above the current market price. The public float for GOOS is 53.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.77% of that float. On February 16, 2023, the average trading volume of GOOS was 2.20M shares.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, GOOS stock has gone up by 0.15%, with a monthly decline of -7.54% and a quarterly surge of 11.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.56% for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.76% for GOOS stock, with a simple moving average of 7.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOOS

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOOS reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $59. The rating they have provided for GOOS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to GOOS, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on January 06th of the previous year.

GOOS Trading at 2.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares sank -4.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOS rose by +0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.32. In addition, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. saw 14.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.48 for the present operating margin

+59.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stands at +8.58. Equity return is now at value 15.50, with 4.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.