Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Stock: A Value Analysis

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE)’s stock price has decreased by -2.63 compared to its previous closing price of 41.49. However, the company has experienced a -2.23% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/03/22 that 5 Stocks for $150 Oil

The price-to-earnings ratio for Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) is 2.03x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CPE is 2.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) is $56.43, which is $14.75 above the current market price. The public float for CPE is 60.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.49% of that float. On February 16, 2023, CPE’s average trading volume was 1.11M shares.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Stock Faces 4.65% Weekly Volatility

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) has experienced a -2.23% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.22% drop in the past month, and a -6.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.53% for CPE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.00% for CPE stock, with a simple moving average of -5.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPE stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for CPE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CPE in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $59 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPE reach a price target of $57. The rating they have provided for CPE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

CPE Trading at 4.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.65%, as shares surge +1.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPE fell by -2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.69. In addition, Callon Petroleum Company saw 8.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPE starting from Kimmeridge Energy Management C, who sale 6,500,000 shares at the price of $56.65 back on Jun 01. After this action, Kimmeridge Energy Management C now owns 5,200,780 shares of Callon Petroleum Company, valued at $368,225,000 using the latest closing price.

Blackstone Holdings III L.P., the Former 10% Owner of Callon Petroleum Company, sale 200,000 shares at $62.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that Blackstone Holdings III L.P. is holding 5,935,002 shares at $12,399,037 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.31 for the present operating margin

+53.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Callon Petroleum Company stands at +17.86. Equity return is now at value 55.30, with 21.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.