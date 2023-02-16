Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE)’s stock price has increased by 1.20 compared to its previous closing price of 27.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.83% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is above average at 11.33x. The 36-month beta value for CADE is also noteworthy at 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CADE is $30.40, which is $2.48 above than the current price. The public float for CADE is 154.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.99% of that float. The average trading volume of CADE on February 16, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

Cadence Bank (CADE) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Cadence Bank (CADE) has seen a 0.83% increase in the past week, with a 7.73% gain in the past month, and a -2.79% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.11% for CADE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.79% for CADE stock, with a simple moving average of 7.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CADE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CADE stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CADE by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CADE in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $32 based on the research report published on December 05th of the previous year 2022.

Janney, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CADE reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for CADE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 17th, 2022.

Janney gave a rating of “Buy” to CADE, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

CADE Trading at 8.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CADE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares surge +13.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CADE rose by +0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.52. In addition, Cadence Bank saw 13.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CADE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.89 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cadence Bank stands at +22.60. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.