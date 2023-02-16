BRC Inc. (NYSE: BRCC)’s stock price has increased by 5.58 compared to its previous closing price of 7.53. However, the company has seen a gain of 13.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for BRC Inc. (BRCC) is $10.83, which is $4.05 above the current market price. The public float for BRCC is 53.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.76% of that float. On February 16, 2023, BRCC’s average trading volume was 479.98K shares.

BRC Inc. (BRCC) Stock Sees a5.58 Increase

In the past week, BRCC stock has gone up by 13.57%, with a monthly gain of 16.57% and a quarterly surge of 24.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.52% for BRC Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.68% for BRCC stock, with a simple moving average of -1.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRCC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BRCC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BRCC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $10 based on the research report published on August 02nd of the previous year 2022.

Tigress Financial, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRCC reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for BRCC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 26th, 2022.

BRCC Trading at 23.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.94%, as shares surge +24.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRCC rose by +13.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.72. In addition, BRC Inc. saw 30.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRCC starting from Welling Glenn W., who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $6.76 back on Dec 16. After this action, Welling Glenn W. now owns 900,432 shares of BRC Inc., valued at $135,142 using the latest closing price.

Welling Glenn W., the Director of BRC Inc., purchase 14,468 shares at $6.52 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Welling Glenn W. is holding 880,432 shares at $94,294 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.97 for the present operating margin

+20.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for BRC Inc. stands at -5.94. Equity return is now at value 252.70, with -46.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.