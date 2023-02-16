Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY)’s stock price has increased by 0.72 compared to its previous closing price of 88.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/10/23 that Best Buy Phone Service Irks Customers After 3G Shutdown

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BBY is 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 21 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BBY is $83.82, which is -$4.68 below the current price. The public float for BBY is 200.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBY on February 16, 2023 was 2.85M shares.

An In-Depth Look at Best Buy Co. Inc.’s (BBY) Stock Performance

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) has experienced a 2.95% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.37% rise in the past month, and a 19.78% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for BBY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.26% for BBY stock, with a simple moving average of 16.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBY stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BBY by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BBY in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $88 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to BBY, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

BBY Trading at 6.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares surge +7.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBY rose by +2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.44. In addition, Best Buy Co. Inc. saw 10.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBY starting from Harmon Damien, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $79.99 back on Dec 23. After this action, Harmon Damien now owns 42,805 shares of Best Buy Co. Inc., valued at $199,975 using the latest closing price.

SCHULZE RICHARD M, the Chairman Emeritus of Best Buy Co. Inc., sale 366,100 shares at $81.94 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that SCHULZE RICHARD M is holding 590,148 shares at $29,999,014 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.79 for the present operating margin

+22.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Best Buy Co. Inc. stands at +4.74. Equity return is now at value 53.10, with 9.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.