Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI)’s stock price has decreased by -3.76 compared to its previous closing price of 44.93. however, the company has experienced a -2.19% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/17/22 that Bath & Body Works Soars on Guidance Boost. The Holidays Look Bright.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.77. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) is $50.74, which is $7.54 above the current market price. The public float for BBWI is 222.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBWI on February 16, 2023 was 3.47M shares.

Trading Update: Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) Stock Endures 3.08% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) has seen a -2.19% decrease in the past week, with a -5.75% drop in the past month, and a 30.79% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.08% for BBWI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.72% for BBWI stock, with a simple moving average of 12.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBWI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBWI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BBWI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BBWI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $48 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBWI reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for BBWI stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to BBWI, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

BBWI Trading at -1.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares sank -5.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBWI fell by -2.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.27. In addition, Bath & Body Works Inc. saw 2.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBWI starting from Mazurek Thomas E., who sale 16,338 shares at the price of $42.25 back on May 27. After this action, Mazurek Thomas E. now owns 11,225 shares of Bath & Body Works Inc., valued at $690,315 using the latest closing price.

Arlin Wendy C., the EVP and CFO of Bath & Body Works Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $55.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Arlin Wendy C. is holding 98,888 shares at $330,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBWI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.51 for the present operating margin

+48.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bath & Body Works Inc. stands at +13.64. Equity return is now at value -40.60, with 18.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.