Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP)’s stock price has increased by 5.18 compared to its previous closing price of 6.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.88% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.89.

The public float for BLDP is 251.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BLDP on February 16, 2023 was 2.89M shares.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Stock Observes -1.52% 200-Day Moving Average

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) has experienced a 1.88% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.52% rise in the past month, and a 3.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.02% for BLDP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.11% for BLDP stock, with a simple moving average of -1.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLDP

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLDP reach a price target of $5.50. The rating they have provided for BLDP stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on December 08th, 2022.

TD Securities gave a rating of “Hold” to BLDP, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

BLDP Trading at 12.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.00%, as shares surge +6.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLDP rose by +1.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.32. In addition, Ballard Power Systems Inc. saw 35.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BLDP

Equity return is now at value -14.50, with -13.40 for asset returns.