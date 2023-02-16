Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA)’s stock price has decreased by -5.53 compared to its previous closing price of 0.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.74% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/26/21 that This Little Company Thinks It Can Beat Long Covid

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.59. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) is $5.13, which is $6.57 above the current market price. The public float for AXLA is 57.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AXLA on February 16, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) Stock Observes -59.83% 200-Day Moving Average

Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) has experienced a -7.74% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 35.16% rise in the past month, and a -45.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.89% for AXLA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.37% for AXLA stock, with a simple moving average of -59.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXLA stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for AXLA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AXLA in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $6 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXLA reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for AXLA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2021.

AXLA Trading at 8.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.00%, as shares surge +35.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXLA fell by -7.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6318. In addition, Axcella Health Inc. saw 84.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXLA starting from Hinshaw William, who sale 16,000 shares at the price of $1.56 back on Oct 19. After this action, Hinshaw William now owns 82,012 shares of Axcella Health Inc., valued at $25,027 using the latest closing price.

Flagship Ventures Fund IV Gene, the 10% Owner of Axcella Health Inc., purchase 10,383,760 shares at $1.64 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that Flagship Ventures Fund IV Gene is holding 14,101,638 shares at $17,029,366 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXLA

Equity return is now at value -567.30, with -147.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.58.