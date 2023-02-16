Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM)’s stock price has decreased by -9.34 compared to its previous closing price of 0.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.88% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ASM is 1.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ASM is $1.71, The public float for ASM is 99.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASM on February 16, 2023 was 340.14K shares.

The -13.88% Decline of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s (ASM) Stock in the Past Quarter

ASM’s stock has seen a -10.88% decrease for the week, with a -17.36% drop in the past month and a -3.30% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.97% for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.65% for ASM stock, with a simple moving average of 5.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASM

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASM reach a price target of $3.25, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for ASM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 14th, 2018.

Rodman & Renshaw gave a rating of “Buy” to ASM, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on January 24th of the previous year.

ASM Trading at -8.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares sank -14.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASM fell by -10.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7760. In addition, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. saw -0.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.44 for the present operating margin

+29.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. stands at -18.35.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.23.