AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDX)’s stock price has increased by 1.98 compared to its previous closing price of 10.58. however, the company has experienced a -0.83% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) is $11.42, which is $0.46 above the current market price. The public float for AVDX is 179.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.96% of that float. On February 16, 2023, AVDX’s average trading volume was 1.22M shares.

The Impact of Market Fluctuations on AvidXchange Holdings Inc.’s (AVDX) Stock

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) has experienced a -0.83% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.96% rise in the past month, and a 21.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.64% for AVDX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.34% for AVDX stock, with a simple moving average of 27.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVDX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AVDX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for AVDX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $8 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVDX reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for AVDX stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on April 28th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to AVDX, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on April 20th of the previous year.

AVDX Trading at 7.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares surge +2.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVDX fell by -0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.95. In addition, AvidXchange Holdings Inc. saw 8.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVDX starting from Praeger Michael, who sale 9,996 shares at the price of $9.33 back on Nov 15. After this action, Praeger Michael now owns 8,825,029 shares of AvidXchange Holdings Inc., valued at $93,263 using the latest closing price.

Wilhite Joel, the of AvidXchange Holdings Inc., sale 3,215 shares at $9.33 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Wilhite Joel is holding 63,404 shares at $29,996 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVDX

Equity return is now at value -22.70, with -7.80 for asset returns.