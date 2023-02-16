ATI Inc. (ATI): A Technical Analysis

ATI Inc. (NYSE: ATI)’s stock price has increased by 0.73 compared to its previous closing price of 39.97. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ATI Inc. (NYSE: ATI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.24. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ATI Inc. (ATI) is $42.57, which is $2.31 above the current market price. The public float for ATI is 128.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATI on February 16, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

ATI Inc. (ATI) Stock Showcases 7.97% 20-Day Moving Average

ATI’s stock has risen by 2.76% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.72% and a quarterly rise of 39.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.71% for ATI Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.97% for ATI stock, with a simple moving average of 38.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATI stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for ATI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ATI in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $33 based on the research report published on August 05th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATI reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for ATI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 11th, 2022.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to ATI, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

ATI Trading at 19.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares surge +15.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATI rose by +2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.56. In addition, ATI Inc. saw 34.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATI starting from Davis Elliot S, who sale 9,627 shares at the price of $39.07 back on Feb 08. After this action, Davis Elliot S now owns 151,642 shares of ATI Inc., valued at $376,172 using the latest closing price.

Davis Elliot S, the Chief Legal & Compl. Officer of ATI Inc., sale 28,572 shares at $30.68 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Davis Elliot S is holding 160,350 shares at $876,578 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.86 for the present operating margin

+18.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for ATI Inc. stands at +3.41. Equity return is now at value 1.60, with 0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.57.