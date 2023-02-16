Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD)’s stock price has increased by 0.34 compared to its previous closing price of 20.37. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/05/22 that Starwood Limits Investor Redemptions From Real Estate Fund

The price-to-earnings ratio for Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD) is 7.86x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for STWD is 1.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) is $23.86, which is $3.99 above the current market price. The public float for STWD is 293.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.28% of that float. On February 16, 2023, STWD’s average trading volume was 2.21M shares.

Assessing the Risk and Potential of Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s (STWD) Stock

In the past week, STWD stock has gone down by -0.63%, with a monthly gain of 1.14% and a quarterly plunge of -2.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.21% for Starwood Property Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.68% for STWD stock, with a simple moving average of -4.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STWD

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STWD reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for STWD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 06th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to STWD, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on March 31st of the previous year.

STWD Trading at 2.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +2.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STWD fell by -0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.60. In addition, Starwood Property Trust Inc. saw 11.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STWD starting from Sossen Andrew Jay, who sale 18,155 shares at the price of $21.11 back on Nov 15. After this action, Sossen Andrew Jay now owns 275,726 shares of Starwood Property Trust Inc., valued at $383,323 using the latest closing price.

Sossen Andrew Jay, the COO and General Counsel of Starwood Property Trust Inc., sale 33,750 shares at $24.25 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Sossen Andrew Jay is holding 293,881 shares at $818,546 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STWD

Equity return is now at value 16.40, with 1.30 for asset returns.