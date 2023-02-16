Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)’s stock price has decreased by -0.25 compared to its previous closing price of 155.33. However, the company has experienced a 2.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 19 hours ago that Justice Department Escalates Apple Antitrust Probe

The price-to-earnings ratio for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is above average at 26.39x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.31.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Apple Inc. (AAPL) is $168.53, which is $14.22 above the current market price. The public float for AAPL is 15.81B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.73% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AAPL on February 16, 2023 was 75.45M shares.

The Volatility of Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) Stock: A 2.70% Ratio for the Week

AAPL’s stock has seen a 2.70% increase for the week, with a 14.59% rise in the past month and a 3.27% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for Apple Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.07% for AAPL stock, with a simple moving average of 5.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAPL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AAPL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AAPL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $153 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAPL reach a price target of $160, previously predicting the price at $170. The rating they have provided for AAPL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2023.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to AAPL, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on January 18th of the current year.

AAPL Trading at 10.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +14.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAPL rose by +2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $148.41. In addition, Apple Inc. saw 19.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAPL starting from KONDO CHRIS, who sale 20,200 shares at the price of $148.72 back on Nov 22. After this action, KONDO CHRIS now owns 31,505 shares of Apple Inc., valued at $3,004,144 using the latest closing price.

Maestri Luca, the Senior Vice President, CFO of Apple Inc., sale 176,299 shares at $155.95 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that Maestri Luca is holding 110,673 shares at $27,493,275 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAPL

Equity return is now at value 163.50, with 27.50 for asset returns.