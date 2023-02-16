Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD)’s stock price has decreased by -2.32 compared to its previous closing price of 18.10. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) is above average at 11.91x. The 36-month beta value for NOMD is also noteworthy at 0.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NOMD is $21.68, which is $5.41 above than the current price. The public float for NOMD is 145.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.07% of that float. The average trading volume of NOMD on February 16, 2023 was 621.92K shares.

Nomad Foods Limited’s (NOMD) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) has seen a 0.68% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.37% gain in the past month and a 4.62% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.31% for NOMD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.52% for NOMD stock, with a simple moving average of 0.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOMD stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for NOMD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NOMD in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $20 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOMD reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for NOMD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to NOMD, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on January 27th of the previous year.

NOMD Trading at 2.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +4.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOMD rose by +0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.63. In addition, Nomad Foods Limited saw 2.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NOMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.99 for the present operating margin

+28.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nomad Foods Limited stands at +6.94. Equity return is now at value 9.90, with 3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.