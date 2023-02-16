Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN)’s stock price has decreased by -5.88 compared to its previous closing price of 0.34. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/19/22 that Mullen Automotive Stock Climbs After Electric Last Mile Bankruptcy Deal

The 36-month beta value for MULN is also noteworthy at 2.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MULN is $23.00, The public float for MULN is 1.52B, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.63% of that float. The average trading volume of MULN on February 16, 2023 was 209.89M shares.

Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

MULN’s stock has fallen by -10.27% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.26% and a quarterly rise of 11.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.75% for Mullen Automotive Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.88% for MULN stock, with a simple moving average of -49.31% for the last 200 days.

MULN Trading at 5.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MULN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.73%, as shares surge +19.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MULN fell by -9.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3534. In addition, Mullen Automotive Inc. saw 13.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MULN starting from PUCKETT KENT, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $0.33 back on Dec 15. After this action, PUCKETT KENT now owns 0 shares of Mullen Automotive Inc., valued at $33,000 using the latest closing price.

Michery David, the CEO, President of Mullen Automotive Inc., sale 750,000 shares at $0.40 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that Michery David is holding 15,843,789 shares at $297,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MULN

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.