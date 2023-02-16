Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR)’s stock price has increased by 1.48 compared to its previous closing price of 57.43. however, the company has experienced a 1.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/25/22 that Ingersoll Rand Stock Looks Like a Long-Term Winner

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) is above average at 43.56x. The 36-month beta value for IR is also noteworthy at 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IR is $59.71, which is $0.39 above than the current price. The public float for IR is 404.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.55% of that float. The average trading volume of IR on February 16, 2023 was 2.23M shares.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) has experienced a 1.57% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.61% rise in the past month, and a 5.60% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.40% for IR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.73% for IR stock, with a simple moving average of 18.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IR stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for IR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for IR in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $52 based on the research report published on August 05th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to IR, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

IR Trading at 6.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.31% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +4.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IR rose by +1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.30. In addition, Ingersoll Rand Inc. saw 11.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IR starting from Scheske Michael J, who sale 1,742 shares at the price of $57.00 back on Jan 11. After this action, Scheske Michael J now owns 7,112 shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc., valued at $99,294 using the latest closing price.

Reynal Vicente, the of Ingersoll Rand Inc., sale 10,893 shares at $53.02 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Reynal Vicente is holding 128,567 shares at $577,495 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.18 for the present operating margin

+32.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stands at +10.11. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.80.