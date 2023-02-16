Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Hess Corporation (HES)

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES)’s stock price has decreased by -1.34 compared to its previous closing price of 147.99. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 01/25/23 that Stock Market News

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) is above average at 20.33x. The 36-month beta value for HES is also noteworthy at 1.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HES is $161.96, which is $14.76 above than the current price. The public float for HES is 276.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.69% of that float. The average trading volume of HES on February 16, 2023 was 1.69M shares.

Assessing the Risk and Potential of Hess Corporation’s (HES) Stock

Hess Corporation (HES) has experienced a 2.30% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.72% drop in the past month, and a 0.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.18% for HES. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.71% for HES stock, with a simple moving average of 16.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HES stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HES by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HES in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $170 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HES reach a price target of $181. The rating they have provided for HES stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to HES, setting the target price at $164 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

HES Trading at 1.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares sank -3.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HES rose by +2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $148.32. In addition, Hess Corporation saw 2.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HES starting from HESS JOHN B, who sale 109,649 shares at the price of $139.29 back on Feb 02. After this action, HESS JOHN B now owns 120,310 shares of Hess Corporation, valued at $15,273,009 using the latest closing price.

HESS JOHN B, the Chief Executive Officer of Hess Corporation, sale 109,649 shares at $139.09 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that HESS JOHN B is holding 789,103 shares at $15,251,079 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.16 for the present operating margin

+38.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hess Corporation stands at +19.63. Equity return is now at value 21.40, with 7.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.