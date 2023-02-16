O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ: OIIM)’s stock price has increased by 6.80 compared to its previous closing price of 4.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.80% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ: OIIM) is 61.65x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OIIM is 0.63.

The average price recommended by analysts for O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) is $4.80, which is -$0.07 below the current market price. The public float for OIIM is 25.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% of that float. On February 16, 2023, OIIM’s average trading volume was 80.40K shares.

An In-Depth Look at O2Micro International Limited’s (OIIM) Stock Performance

The stock of O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) has seen a 6.80% increase in the past week, with a 8.71% gain in the past month, and a 10.68% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for OIIM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.45% for OIIM stock, with a simple moving average of 23.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OIIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OIIM stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for OIIM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for OIIM in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $3.50 based on the research report published on September 29th of the previous year 2022.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OIIM reach a price target of $1.75, previously predicting the price at $3.50. The rating they have provided for OIIM stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on November 04th, 2015.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to OIIM, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on October 08th of the previous year.

OIIM Trading at 7.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OIIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.46% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +8.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OIIM rose by +6.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.64. In addition, O2Micro International Limited saw 8.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OIIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.73 for the present operating margin

+52.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for O2Micro International Limited stands at +11.98. Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.54.