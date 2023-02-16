LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ)’s stock price has increased by 0.85 compared to its previous closing price of 57.42. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/18/21 that LKQ Stock Is Climbing Because Guidance and Buybacks Have Returned

The price-to-earnings ratio for LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) is above average at 13.82x. The 36-month beta value for LKQ is also noteworthy at 1.37.

The public float for LKQ is 265.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.46% of that float. The average trading volume of LKQ on February 16, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

An In-Depth Look at LKQ Corporation’s (LKQ) Stock Performance

In the past week, LKQ stock has gone up by 3.52%, with a monthly gain of 0.03% and a quarterly surge of 7.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.03% for LKQ Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.49% for LKQ stock, with a simple moving average of 9.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LKQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LKQ stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for LKQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LKQ in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $68 based on the research report published on July 13th of the previous year 2022.

LKQ Trading at 4.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LKQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares surge +3.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LKQ rose by +3.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.15. In addition, LKQ Corporation saw 8.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LKQ starting from ValueAct Holdings, L.P., who sale 257,093 shares at the price of $56.93 back on Feb 13. After this action, ValueAct Holdings, L.P. now owns 2,488,681 shares of LKQ Corporation, valued at $14,636,304 using the latest closing price.

ValueAct Holdings, L.P., the Director of LKQ Corporation, sale 335,008 shares at $56.12 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that ValueAct Holdings, L.P. is holding 2,745,744 shares at $18,800,649 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LKQ

Equity return is now at value 21.30, with 9.70 for asset returns.