Amphenol Corporation (APH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH)’s stock price has increased by 0.90 compared to its previous closing price of 80.73. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is 26.59x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for APH is 1.25. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Amphenol Corporation (APH) is $88.08, which is $4.93 above the current market price. The public float for APH is 592.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.74% of that float. On February 16, 2023, APH’s average trading volume was 2.23M shares.

Amphenol Corporation’s (APH) Stock: A 1.92% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Amphenol Corporation (APH) has seen a 0.22% increase in the past week, with a 0.95% rise in the past month, and a 3.55% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.27% for APH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.92% for APH stock, with a simple moving average of 10.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APH stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for APH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for APH in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $93 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APH reach a price target of $88, previously predicting the price at $87. The rating they have provided for APH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to APH, setting the target price at $83 in the report published on July 14th of the previous year.

APH Trading at 3.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +3.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APH rose by +0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.05. In addition, Amphenol Corporation saw 6.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APH starting from Gavelle Jean-Luc, who sale 129,800 shares at the price of $81.64 back on Feb 09. After this action, Gavelle Jean-Luc now owns 0 shares of Amphenol Corporation, valued at $10,596,236 using the latest closing price.

NORWITT RICHARD ADAM, the President & CEO of Amphenol Corporation, sale 650,000 shares at $81.72 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that NORWITT RICHARD ADAM is holding 967,424 shares at $53,115,790 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.66 for the present operating margin

+31.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amphenol Corporation stands at +15.07. Equity return is now at value 28.70, with 12.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.