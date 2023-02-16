American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO)’s stock price has decreased by -2.93 compared to its previous closing price of 16.03. however, the company has experienced a -0.70% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/22/22 that American Eagle Tops Profit Forecasts, Says It Sharply Reduced Inventory Levels

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is 27.30x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AEO is 1.49. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) is $16.09, which is $0.99 above the current market price. The public float for AEO is 175.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.12% of that float. On February 16, 2023, AEO’s average trading volume was 4.47M shares.

Navigating the Volatility of American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s (AEO) Stock

AEO stock saw an increase of -0.70% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.65% and a quarterly increase of 25.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.53% for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.60% for AEO stock, with a simple moving average of 20.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AEO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AEO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $16 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEO reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for AEO stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to AEO, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on August 01st of the previous year.

AEO Trading at 1.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares surge +2.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEO fell by -0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.84. In addition, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. saw 11.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEO starting from Rempell Michael R, who sale 33,642 shares at the price of $15.99 back on Feb 08. After this action, Rempell Michael R now owns 171,973 shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc., valued at $537,936 using the latest closing price.

Foyle Jennifer M., the Global Brand President-aerie of American Eagle Outfitters Inc., sale 70,214 shares at $16.88 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Foyle Jennifer M. is holding 140,545 shares at $1,184,861 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.12 for the present operating margin

+36.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stands at +8.37. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.