AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Stock: A Value Analysis

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC)’s stock price has increased by 4.64 compared to its previous closing price of 5.17. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/31/23 that AMC Leaves Saudi Arabia After Falling Behind Local Competitors

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMC is 1.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) is $2.39, which is -$3.02 below the current market price. The public float for AMC is 515.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 22.95% of that float. On February 16, 2023, AMC’s average trading volume was 31.22M shares.

Evaluating the Impact of 4.64 Increase on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s (AMC) Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) has experienced a 0.93% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.25% drop in the past month, and a -31.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.66% for AMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.51% for AMC stock, with a simple moving average of -28.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AMC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $4.50 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMC reach a price target of $7.50, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for AMC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Underperform” to AMC, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

AMC Trading at 3.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.09%, as shares sank -3.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMC fell by -0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.48. In addition, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. saw 32.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMC starting from Antara Capital LP, who sale 287,789 shares at the price of $4.56 back on Feb 14. After this action, Antara Capital LP now owns 0 shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., valued at $1,312,548 using the latest closing price.

Antara Capital LP, the 10% Owner of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., sale 4,046,622 shares at $3.02 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Antara Capital LP is holding 287,789 shares at $12,240,162 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.76 for the present operating margin

+8.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stands at -50.20. Equity return is now at value 37.00, with -8.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.