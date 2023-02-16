Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT)’s stock price has increased by 2.78 compared to its previous closing price of 9.36. However, the company has seen a 1.05% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) is 56.92x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Alight Inc. (ALIT) is $13.00, which is $3.38 above the current market price. The public float for ALIT is 355.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.35% of that float. On February 16, 2023, ALIT’s average trading volume was 2.31M shares.

Alight Inc. (ALIT) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Alight Inc. (ALIT) has seen a 1.05% increase in the past week, with a 6.77% gain in the past month, and a 19.35% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.30% for ALIT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.17% for ALIT stock, with a simple moving average of 18.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALIT stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for ALIT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ALIT in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $13 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALIT reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for ALIT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 06th, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to ALIT, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on September 16th of the previous year.

ALIT Trading at 8.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +8.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALIT rose by +1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.36. In addition, Alight Inc. saw 15.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALIT starting from Massey Richard N, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $8.14 back on Dec 15. After this action, Massey Richard N now owns 1,293,195 shares of Alight Inc., valued at $814,000 using the latest closing price.

Blackstone Holdings I/II GP L., the 10% Owner of Alight Inc., sale 6,341,568 shares at $8.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Blackstone Holdings I/II GP L. is holding 83,109 shares at $50,732,544 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALIT

Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 0.70 for asset returns.