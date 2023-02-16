Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD)’s stock price has increased by 1.06 compared to its previous closing price of 281.49. but the company has seen a -0.97% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/08/22 that Green Hydrogen Gets Boost in the U.S. With $4 Billion Plant

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for APD is 0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for APD is $332.74, which is $49.31 above the current price. The public float for APD is 220.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APD on February 16, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

APD’s stock has fallen by -0.97% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.15% and a quarterly drop of -3.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.15% for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.23% for APD stock, with a simple moving average of 7.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for APD by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for APD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $335 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Vertical Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APD reach a price target of $328. The rating they have provided for APD stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

Seaport Research Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to APD, setting the target price at $300 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

APD Trading at -7.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -6.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APD fell by -0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $299.25. In addition, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. saw -7.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APD starting from Major Sean D, who sale 485 shares at the price of $313.00 back on Dec 20. After this action, Major Sean D now owns 14,275 shares of Air Products and Chemicals Inc., valued at $151,803 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.56 for the present operating margin

+26.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. stands at +17.67. Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 8.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.