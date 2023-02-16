Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD)’s stock price has decreased by -2.71 compared to its previous closing price of 85.18. however, the company has experienced a -0.41% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/02/23 that AMD Shines Through Intel’s Dark Cloud

The price-to-earnings ratio for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is 96.25x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMD is 1.96. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 25 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is $91.33, which is $10.44 above the current market price. The public float for AMD is 1.61B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.89% of that float. On February 16, 2023, AMD’s average trading volume was 58.07M shares.

Navigating the Volatility of Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s (AMD) Stock

AMD stock saw an increase of -0.41% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 17.50% and a quarterly increase of 8.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.41% for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.95% for AMD stock, with a simple moving average of 4.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMD stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for AMD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AMD in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $76 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMD reach a price target of $88, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for AMD stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on January 30th, 2023.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to AMD, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

AMD Trading at 14.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares surge +21.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMD fell by -1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.45. In addition, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. saw 27.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMD starting from Bergman Rick, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $85.88 back on Feb 09. After this action, Bergman Rick now owns 155,232 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., valued at $257,640 using the latest closing price.

Papermaster Mark D, the Chief Technology Officer & EVP of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $85.19 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Papermaster Mark D is holding 1,516,945 shares at $2,555,727 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.74 for the present operating margin

+36.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stands at +5.59. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 5.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.