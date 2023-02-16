Accenture plc (ACN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN)’s stock price has increased by 1.01 compared to its previous closing price of 284.77. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/16/22 that Accenture Expects Higher Earnings in 2023. Why the Stock Is Down Anyway.

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ACN is at 1.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ACN is $311.70, which is $28.89 above the current market price. The public float for ACN is 657.40M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.72% of that float. The average trading volume for ACN on February 16, 2023 was 2.07M shares.

Accenture plc (ACN) Stock Faces 1.64% Weekly Volatility

Accenture plc (ACN) has seen a 1.03% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.97% gain in the past month and a -0.44% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.17% for ACN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.19% for ACN stock, with a simple moving average of 1.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ACN by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ACN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $289 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACN reach a price target of $268. The rating they have provided for ACN stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Neutral” to ACN, setting the target price at $320 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

ACN Trading at 3.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +3.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACN rose by +1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $281.97. In addition, Accenture plc saw 7.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACN starting from Sweet Julie Spellman, who sale 6,511 shares at the price of $288.31 back on Feb 03. After this action, Sweet Julie Spellman now owns 26,920 shares of Accenture plc, valued at $1,877,175 using the latest closing price.

Sharma Manish, the Chief Operating Officer of Accenture plc, sale 1,874 shares at $287.20 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Sharma Manish is holding 2,980 shares at $538,206 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.36 for the present operating margin

+32.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accenture plc stands at +11.17. Equity return is now at value 32.40, with 15.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.