Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF)’s stock price has decreased by -0.68 compared to its previous closing price of 31.01. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/22/22 that Best Buy, Dick’s Ease Fears About Holiday Spending

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 74.94x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.46. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) is $29.00, which is -$3.0 below the current market price. The public float for ANF is 48.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ANF on February 16, 2023 was 1.77M shares.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Stock Faces 3.09% Weekly Volatility

ANF stock saw an increase of 2.33% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 13.61% and a quarterly increase of 63.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.65% for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.73% for ANF stock, with a simple moving average of 44.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANF stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ANF by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ANF in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $16 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANF reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $59. The rating they have provided for ANF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 23rd, 2022.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to ANF, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on March 03rd of the previous year.

ANF Trading at 18.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares surge +13.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANF rose by +2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.31. In addition, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. saw 34.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANF starting from Scott Kristin A., who sale 52,431 shares at the price of $27.87 back on Jan 26. After this action, Scott Kristin A. now owns 101,248 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., valued at $1,461,252 using the latest closing price.

BURMAN TERRY LEE, the Director of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., sale 42,663 shares at $22.57 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that BURMAN TERRY LEE is holding 53,214 shares at $962,733 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.28 for the present operating margin

+58.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stands at +7.08. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.