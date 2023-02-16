AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL)’s stock price has increased by 0.10 compared to its previous closing price of 9.97. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.22% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/17/21 that FDA’s Call on Lilly’s Covid Drug Is Lifting a Partner’s Beaten-Down Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) is $29.20, which is $19.22 above the current market price. The public float for ABCL is 203.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ABCL on February 16, 2023 was 1.77M shares.

What Recent Market Trends Mean for AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s (ABCL) Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) has seen a -4.22% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.31% decline in the past month and a -30.06% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.60% for ABCL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.19% for ABCL stock, with a simple moving average of -4.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABCL stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ABCL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ABCL in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $30 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABCL reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for ABCL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 16th, 2022.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to ABCL, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

ABCL Trading at -3.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.33%, as shares sank -3.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABCL fell by -4.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.40. In addition, AbCellera Biologics Inc. saw -1.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABCL starting from Thermopylae Holdings Ltd., who purchase 85,102 shares at the price of $10.10 back on Dec 16. After this action, Thermopylae Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,859,493 shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc., valued at $859,249 using the latest closing price.

Thermopylae Holdings Ltd., the 10% Owner of AbCellera Biologics Inc., purchase 200,000 shares at $11.46 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Thermopylae Holdings Ltd. is holding 55,844,391 shares at $2,292,460 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.61 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AbCellera Biologics Inc. stands at +40.90. Equity return is now at value 21.20, with 16.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.70.