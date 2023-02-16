Abcam plc (ABCM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Abcam plc (NASDAQ: ABCM)’s stock price has decreased by -1.45 compared to its previous closing price of 15.13. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Abcam plc (NASDAQ: ABCM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 414.17x compared to its average ratio.

The public float for ABCM is 229.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ABCM on February 16, 2023 was 708.86K shares.

The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Abcam plc’s (ABCM) Stock

ABCM stock saw a decrease of -1.45% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.86% and a quarterly a decrease of -11.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.29% for Abcam plc (ABCM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.79% for ABCM stock, with a simple moving average of -1.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABCM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABCM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ABCM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ABCM in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $15 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABCM reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for ABCM stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on November 16th, 2020.

ABCM Trading at -5.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.25%, as shares sank -6.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABCM fell by -1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.45. In addition, Abcam plc saw -4.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ABCM

Equity return is now at value 1.00, with 0.70 for asset returns.