3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD)’s stock price has increased by 5.33 compared to its previous closing price of 11.07. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.70. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) is $9.50, which is -$2.16 below the current market price. The public float for DDD is 127.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DDD on February 16, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

Assessing the Risk and Potential of 3D Systems Corporation’s (DDD) Stock

The stock of 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) has seen a 4.01% increase in the past week, with a 23.13% rise in the past month, and a 15.10% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.65% for DDD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.80% for DDD stock, with a simple moving average of 19.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDD stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DDD by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for DDD in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $8 based on the research report published on August 17th of the previous year 2022.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DDD reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for DDD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 01st, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to DDD, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on March 01st of the previous year.

DDD Trading at 25.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares surge +24.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDD rose by +4.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.73. In addition, 3D Systems Corporation saw 57.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDD starting from Johnson Andrew Martin, who sale 7,787 shares at the price of $9.39 back on Dec 09. After this action, Johnson Andrew Martin now owns 178,434 shares of 3D Systems Corporation, valued at $73,120 using the latest closing price.

GRAVES JEFFREY A, the President and CEO of 3D Systems Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $9.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that GRAVES JEFFREY A is holding 569,181 shares at $95,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.06 for the present operating margin

+42.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for 3D Systems Corporation stands at +52.31. Equity return is now at value -13.00, with -6.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.80.