10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG)’s stock price has increased by 3.30 compared to its previous closing price of 44.79. However, the company has experienced a 0.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/17/22 that Palantir, DoorDash, Nvidia, Hasbro: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TXG is 1.75. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for TXG is 90.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.73% of that float. On February 16, 2023, TXG’s average trading volume was 1.11M shares.

Real-Time Update: 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

TXG stock saw an increase of 0.87% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.69% and a quarterly increase of 18.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.67% for 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.52% for TXG stock, with a simple moving average of 18.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TXG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TXG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $50 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TXG reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for TXG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to TXG, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

TXG Trading at 13.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.05%, as shares surge +1.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXG rose by +0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.54. In addition, 10x Genomics Inc. saw 26.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXG starting from Saxonov Serge, who sale 2,676 shares at the price of $34.07 back on Nov 22. After this action, Saxonov Serge now owns 974,926 shares of 10x Genomics Inc., valued at $91,158 using the latest closing price.

Hindson Benjamin J., the of 10x Genomics Inc., sale 2,361 shares at $34.07 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Hindson Benjamin J. is holding 217,713 shares at $80,434 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXG

Equity return is now at value -21.00, with -16.60 for asset returns.