Why Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) went up by 2.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $213.63. The company’s stock price has collected 6.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/18/22 that Palo Alto’s Strong Earnings Prove It’s in ‘Right Spot at Right Time’

Is It Worth Investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ :PANW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PANW is at 1.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 36 analysts out of 46 who provided ratings for Palo Alto Networks Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $204.50, which is $35.75 above the current price. PANW currently public float of 297.72M and currently shorts hold a 6.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PANW was 4.20M shares.

PANW’s Market Performance

PANW stocks went up by 6.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.53% and a quarterly performance of 2.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.74% for Palo Alto Networks Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.08% for PANW stocks with a simple moving average of 3.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PANW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PANW stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PANW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PANW in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $205 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PANW reach a price target of $195. The rating they have provided for PANW stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

Redburn gave a rating of “Buy” to PANW, setting the target price at $270 in the report published on December 01st of the previous year.

PANW Trading at 12.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares surge +19.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PANW rose by +6.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $157.39. In addition, Palo Alto Networks Inc. saw 21.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PANW starting from ZUK NIR, who sale 72,000 shares at the price of $167.38 back on Feb 08. After this action, ZUK NIR now owns 1,810,898 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc., valued at $12,051,706 using the latest closing price.

Klarich Lee, the EVP, Chief Product Officer of Palo Alto Networks Inc., sale 15,639 shares at $135.88 during a trade that took place back on Jan 10, which means that Klarich Lee is holding 619,266 shares at $2,125,004 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PANW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.43 for the present operating margin

+68.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stands at -4.85. Equity return is now at value -48.90, with -1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.