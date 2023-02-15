Why Amyris Inc. (AMRS)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.30. The company’s stock price has collected -9.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/14/21 that A Money Manager’s Hand Sanitizer Company Just Sold For Millions

Is It Worth Investing in Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ :AMRS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMRS is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Amyris Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.28, which is $5.44 above the current price. AMRS currently public float of 233.91M and currently shorts hold a 19.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMRS was 5.84M shares.

AMRS’s Market Performance

AMRS stocks went down by -9.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.25% and a quarterly performance of -28.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.32% for Amyris Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.72% for AMRS stocks with a simple moving average of -32.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMRS

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to AMRS, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

AMRS Trading at -5.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.67%, as shares sank -1.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMRS fell by -9.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6228. In addition, Amyris Inc. saw 3.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMRS starting from Kung Frank, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $3.50 back on Sep 21. After this action, Kung Frank now owns 0 shares of Amyris Inc., valued at $700,000 using the latest closing price.

Kung Frank, the Director of Amyris Inc., sale 400,000 shares at $3.60 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Kung Frank is holding 36,488 shares at $1,440,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.31 for the present operating margin

+51.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amyris Inc. stands at -79.12. Equity return is now at value 222.60, with -40.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.