We Analyzed the Future Direction of Synopsys Inc. (SNPS), Here is What We Found

Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) went up by 3.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $391.17. The company’s stock price has collected 2.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/16/22 that Still Time to Chip In on Synopsys

Is It Worth Investing in Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ :SNPS) Right Now?

Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 59.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNPS is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Synopsys Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $419.07, which is $41.05 above the current price. SNPS currently public float of 151.48M and currently shorts hold a 0.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNPS was 776.34K shares.

SNPS’s Market Performance

SNPS stocks went up by 2.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.91% and a quarterly performance of 13.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.55% for Synopsys Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.17% for SNPS stocks with a simple moving average of 16.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNPS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SNPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNPS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $410 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to SNPS, setting the target price at $420 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

SNPS Trading at 11.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +11.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNPS rose by +2.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $356.04. In addition, Synopsys Inc. saw 17.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNPS starting from Ghazi Sassine, who sale 29,136 shares at the price of $329.93 back on Jan 09. After this action, Ghazi Sassine now owns 52,609 shares of Synopsys Inc., valued at $9,612,846 using the latest closing price.

Ghazi Sassine, the President and COO of Synopsys Inc., sale 29,136 shares at $319.46 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Ghazi Sassine is holding 52,609 shares at $9,307,708 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.53 for the present operating margin

+75.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synopsys Inc. stands at +19.42. Equity return is now at value 17.80, with 10.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.