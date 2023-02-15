We Analyzed the Future Direction of Qudian Inc. (QD), Here is What We Found

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) went down by -2.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.18. The company’s stock price has collected 3.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Qudian Inc. (NYSE :QD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QD is at 0.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Qudian Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $7.21, which is -$0.23 below the current price. QD currently public float of 176.32M and currently shorts hold a 1.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QD was 1.09M shares.

QD’s Market Performance

QD stocks went up by 3.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.75% and a quarterly performance of 48.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.41% for Qudian Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.97% for QD stocks with a simple moving average of 34.47% for the last 200 days.

QD Trading at 25.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.28%, as shares surge +24.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QD rose by +3.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2115. In addition, Qudian Inc. saw 39.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+63.15 for the present operating margin

+77.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qudian Inc. stands at +33.93. Equity return is now at value -7.50, with -6.80 for asset returns.