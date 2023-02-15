We Analyzed the Future Direction of NEXTracker Inc. (NXT), Here is What We Found

NEXTracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) went down by -1.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.03.

Is It Worth Investing in NEXTracker Inc. (NASDAQ :NXT) Right Now?

NEXTracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for NEXTracker Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.00. NXT currently public float of 38.54M and currently shorts hold a – ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NXT was 7.11M shares.

NXT’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.53% for NXT stocks with a simple moving average of -0.53% for the last 200 days.

NXT Trading at -0.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.83% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXT rose by +1.12%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, NEXTracker Inc. saw 1.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.52 for the present operating margin

+9.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for NEXTracker Inc. stands at +3.49.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.