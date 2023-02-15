We Analyzed the Future Direction of Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR), Here is What We Found

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) went up by 8.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.94. The company’s stock price has collected -10.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ :CIFR) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is $1.49 above the current price. CIFR currently public float of 40.98M and currently shorts hold a 11.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIFR was 1.06M shares.

CIFR’s Market Performance

CIFR stocks went down by -10.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.49% and a quarterly performance of 57.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 21.89% for Cipher Mining Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.09% for CIFR stocks with a simple moving average of 3.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIFR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIFR stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CIFR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CIFR in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $3 based on the research report published on February 07th of the current year 2023.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CIFR reach a price target of $1.50. The rating they have provided for CIFR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 10th, 2022.

CIFR Trading at 52.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.75%, as shares surge +35.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +82.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIFR fell by -10.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3959. In addition, Cipher Mining Inc. saw 170.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIFR starting from Page Tyler, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $0.82 back on Dec 01. After this action, Page Tyler now owns 3,120,614 shares of Cipher Mining Inc., valued at $28,679 using the latest closing price.

GROSSMAN CARY M, the Director of Cipher Mining Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $1.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that GROSSMAN CARY M is holding 270,266 shares at $35,718 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIFR

Equity return is now at value -16.20, with -15.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 447.99.