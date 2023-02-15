Wall Street Pummels Gentex Corporation (GNTX) After Recent Earnings Report

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) went down by -0.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.84. The company’s stock price has collected -2.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ :GNTX) Right Now?

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GNTX is at 0.91.

GNTX currently public float of 233.47M and currently shorts hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNTX was 1.08M shares.

GNTX’s Market Performance

GNTX stocks went down by -2.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.36% and a quarterly performance of -3.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.19% for Gentex Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.98% for GNTX stocks with a simple moving average of 2.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNTX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GNTX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GNTX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $26 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Seaport Global Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to GNTX, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on July 26th of the previous year.

GNTX Trading at 0.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares sank -0.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNTX fell by -2.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.96. In addition, Gentex Corporation saw 4.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNTX starting from Downing Steven R, who sale 17,730 shares at the price of $30.21 back on Feb 02. After this action, Downing Steven R now owns 118,506 shares of Gentex Corporation, valued at $535,588 using the latest closing price.

Nash Kevin C, the Chief Financial Officer of Gentex Corporation, sale 6,776 shares at $29.42 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Nash Kevin C is holding 22,597 shares at $199,372 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.28 for the present operating margin

+31.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gentex Corporation stands at +16.61. Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 14.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.79.