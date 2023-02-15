Wall Street Pummels Etsy Inc. (ETSY) After Recent Earnings Report

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) went down by -0.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $163.84. The company’s stock price has collected -7.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/04/23 that Etsy’s ‘Secret Sauce’ Lands a Buy Rating

Is It Worth Investing in Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ :ETSY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ETSY is at 1.97.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

ETSY currently public float of 124.75M and currently shorts hold a 10.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ETSY was 2.78M shares.

ETSY’s Market Performance

ETSY stocks went down by -7.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.68% and a quarterly performance of 15.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.34% for Etsy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.88% for ETSY stocks with a simple moving average of 26.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETSY stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ETSY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ETSY in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $150 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to ETSY, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

ETSY Trading at 1.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.69%, as shares surge +0.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETSY fell by -7.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $137.78. In addition, Etsy Inc. saw 11.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETSY starting from SCOTT RYAN M., who sale 9,842 shares at the price of $144.00 back on Feb 02. After this action, SCOTT RYAN M. now owns 0 shares of Etsy Inc., valued at $1,417,248 using the latest closing price.

Silverman Josh, the President & CEO of Etsy Inc., sale 20,850 shares at $135.74 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Silverman Josh is holding 107,305 shares at $2,830,107 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.57 for the present operating margin

+71.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Etsy Inc. stands at +21.19. Equity return is now at value -200.60, with -18.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.