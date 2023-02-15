Wall Street Pummels Ecolab Inc. (ECL) After Recent Earnings Report

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) went up by 7.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $186.13. The company’s stock price has collected 4.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/19/22 that Bill Gates Is Ecolab’s Largest Shareholder. He Just Scooped Up More Shares.

Is It Worth Investing in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE :ECL) Right Now?

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ECL is at 1.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Ecolab Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $164.45, which is $3.93 above the current price. ECL currently public float of 283.45M and currently shorts hold a 0.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ECL was 1.22M shares.

ECL’s Market Performance

ECL stocks went up by 4.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.57% and a quarterly performance of 1.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.45% for Ecolab Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.28% for ECL stocks with a simple moving average of 1.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ECL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ECL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ECL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ECL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $160 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ECL reach a price target of $135, previously predicting the price at $165. The rating they have provided for ECL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2022.

Seaport Research Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to ECL, setting the target price at $190 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

ECL Trading at 5.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares surge +3.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECL rose by +4.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $152.16. In addition, Ecolab Inc. saw 8.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ECL starting from MacLennan David, who purchase 800 shares at the price of $139.66 back on Nov 08. After this action, MacLennan David now owns 12,597 shares of Ecolab Inc., valued at $111,728 using the latest closing price.

Busch Angela M, the EVP – CORP STRAT & BUS DEV of Ecolab Inc., sale 2,300 shares at $170.66 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Busch Angela M is holding 16,716 shares at $392,518 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ECL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.23 for the present operating margin

+41.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecolab Inc. stands at +8.87. Equity return is now at value 15.90, with 5.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.