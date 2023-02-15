Wall Street Pummels Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) After Recent Earnings Report

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) went up by 0.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $134.95. The company’s stock price has collected 0.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/13/22 that M&A Could Recover Next Year. These Stocks Could Benefit.

Is It Worth Investing in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ :COUP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for COUP is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Coupa Software Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 21 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $80.88, which is -$1.03 below the current price. COUP currently public float of 75.40M and currently shorts hold a 9.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COUP was 4.27M shares.

COUP’s Market Performance

COUP stocks went up by 0.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.86% and a quarterly performance of 45.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.30% for Coupa Software Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.37% for COUP stocks with a simple moving average of 20.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COUP

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COUP reach a price target of $55, previously predicting the price at $67. The rating they have provided for COUP stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on October 20th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to COUP, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

COUP Trading at 4.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.20%, as shares surge +0.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COUP rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.84. In addition, Coupa Software Incorporated saw 1.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COUP starting from Tiscornia Anthony D, who sale 845 shares at the price of $79.95 back on Feb 01. After this action, Tiscornia Anthony D now owns 5,607 shares of Coupa Software Incorporated, valued at $67,554 using the latest closing price.

Baratta Maurizio, the Chief Accounting Officer of Coupa Software Incorporated, sale 296 shares at $80.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Baratta Maurizio is holding 6,436 shares at $23,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.59 for the present operating margin

+49.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coupa Software Incorporated stands at -52.26. Equity return is now at value -73.70, with -10.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.