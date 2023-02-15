Wall Street Pummels Adobe Inc. (ADBE) After Recent Earnings Report

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) went up by 0.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $482.53. The company’s stock price has collected -1.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/08/23 that Adobe’s CEO Sizes Up the State of Tech Now

Is It Worth Investing in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ :ADBE) Right Now?

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADBE is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 36 who provided ratings for Adobe Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 18 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $382.97, which is $7.97 above the current price. ADBE currently public float of 457.38M and currently shorts hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADBE was 2.76M shares.

ADBE’s Market Performance

ADBE stocks went down by -1.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.73% and a quarterly performance of 10.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.67% for Adobe Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.77% for ADBE stocks with a simple moving average of 4.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADBE stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for ADBE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADBE in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $350 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

MoffettNathanson gave a rating of “Hold” to ADBE, setting the target price at $354 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

ADBE Trading at 8.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +9.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADBE fell by -1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $369.38. In addition, Adobe Inc. saw 12.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADBE starting from Lewnes Ann, who sale 2,599 shares at the price of $400.00 back on Feb 02. After this action, Lewnes Ann now owns 26,977 shares of Adobe Inc., valued at $1,039,600 using the latest closing price.

Belsky Scott, the EVP, CPO, Creative Cloud of Adobe Inc., sale 2,906 shares at $355.42 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Belsky Scott is holding 26,475 shares at $1,032,851 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.98 for the present operating margin

+86.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adobe Inc. stands at +27.29. Equity return is now at value 33.90, with 17.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.