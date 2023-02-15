Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) went down by -3.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.35. The company’s stock price has collected -6.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :TVTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TVTX is at 0.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Travere Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.91, which is $13.03 above the current price. TVTX currently public float of 63.33M and currently shorts hold a 11.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TVTX was 874.69K shares.

TVTX’s Market Performance

TVTX stocks went down by -6.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.34% and a quarterly performance of -7.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.64% for Travere Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.36% for TVTX stocks with a simple moving average of -12.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TVTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TVTX stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for TVTX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TVTX in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $22 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TVTX reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for TVTX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

Bryan Garnier gave a rating of “Sell” to TVTX, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on September 21st of the previous year.

TVTX Trading at -1.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TVTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.69%, as shares sank -1.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TVTX fell by -6.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.53. In addition, Travere Therapeutics Inc. saw -3.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TVTX starting from Calvin Sandra, who sale 360 shares at the price of $22.42 back on Feb 02. After this action, Calvin Sandra now owns 42,805 shares of Travere Therapeutics Inc., valued at $8,071 using the latest closing price.

Dube Eric M, the Chief Executive Officer of Travere Therapeutics Inc., sale 8,196 shares at $22.25 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Dube Eric M is holding 237,150 shares at $182,361 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TVTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.32 for the present operating margin

+85.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Travere Therapeutics Inc. stands at -79.16. Equity return is now at value -137.70, with -34.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.70.