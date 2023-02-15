Loews Corporation (NYSE: L)’s stock price has decreased by -0.26 compared to its previous closing price of 61.78. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/17/21 that Home Depot, Roblox, Walmart: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

The price-to-earnings ratio for Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) is above average at 14.85x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.83.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



The average price point forecasted by analysts for Loews Corporation (L) is $52.00, which is -$1.62 below the current market price. The public float for L is 194.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of L on February 15, 2023 was 811.69K shares.

The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Loews Corporation’s (L) Stock

The stock of Loews Corporation (L) has gone down by -0.71% for the week, with a 3.82% rise in the past month and a 11.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.77% for L. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.41% for L stock, with a simple moving average of 6.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of L

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for L stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for L by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for L in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $43 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2016.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see L reach a price target of $44, previously predicting the price at $48. The rating they have provided for L stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 06th, 2015.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to L, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on March 24th of the previous year.

L Trading at 4.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought L to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +5.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, L fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.93. In addition, Loews Corporation saw 5.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at L starting from TISCH JONATHAN M, who sale 3,791 shares at the price of $61.73 back on Feb 10. After this action, TISCH JONATHAN M now owns 0 shares of Loews Corporation, valued at $234,018 using the latest closing price.

TISCH JONATHAN M, the Co-Ch. of Bd/Off. of the Pres. of Loews Corporation, sale 4,287 shares at $62.35 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that TISCH JONATHAN M is holding 0 shares at $267,294 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for L

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.54 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Loews Corporation stands at +7.21. Equity return is now at value 6.70, with 1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.