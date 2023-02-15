The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER)’s stock price has decreased by -3.20 compared to its previous closing price of 0.22. but the company has seen a -4.01% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.83. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price predicted for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) by analysts is $1.50, which is $1.28 above the current market price. The public float for WTER is 137.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.14% of that float. On February 15, 2023, the average trading volume of WTER was 1.25M shares.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

WTER stock saw a decrease of -4.01% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.90% and a quarterly a decrease of -20.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.24% for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.21% for WTER stock, with a simple moving average of -40.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTER stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for WTER by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for WTER in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $0.90 based on the research report published on July 07th of the previous year 2021.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WTER reach a price target of $3.25. The rating they have provided for WTER stocks is “Speculative Buy” according to the report published on August 18th, 2020.

WTER Trading at 4.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.17%, as shares sank -3.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTER fell by -3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2419. In addition, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. saw 24.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTER starting from RAUCH DAVID ERIC, who purchase 180,000 shares at the price of $0.67 back on Nov 23. After this action, RAUCH DAVID ERIC now owns 100,000 shares of The Alkaline Water Company Inc., valued at $120,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-64.36 for the present operating margin

+25.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stands at -65.32.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.