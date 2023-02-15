Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) went down by -1.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.64. The company’s stock price has collected -6.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/25/21 that Sibanye-Stillwater Nears $1 Billion Deal to Acquire Brazilian Mines

Is It Worth Investing in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE :SBSW) Right Now?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SBSW is at 1.49.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

SBSW currently public float of 172.37M and currently shorts hold a 8.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBSW was 2.60M shares.

SBSW’s Market Performance

SBSW stocks went down by -6.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.63% and a quarterly performance of -10.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.98% for Sibanye Stillwater Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.58% for SBSW stocks with a simple moving average of -6.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBSW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBSW stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SBSW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SBSW in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $10 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the previous year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to SBSW, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on June 01st of the previous year.

SBSW Trading at -10.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares sank -16.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBSW fell by -6.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.71. In addition, Sibanye Stillwater Limited saw -8.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBSW

Equity return is now at value 25.50, with 13.70 for asset returns.