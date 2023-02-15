Should You Invest in NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) Now?

NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS)’s stock price has increased by 21.08 compared to its previous closing price of 14.28. However, the company has seen a 25.47% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/04/21 that NerdWallet Stock Rose 57% in Its Debut. Arhaus Fell.

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NRDS is $20.40, which is $0.42 above the current market price. The public float for NRDS is 41.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.51% of that float. The average trading volume for NRDS on February 15, 2023 was 316.40K shares.

The -13.88% Decline of NerdWallet Inc.’s (NRDS) Stock in the Past Quarter

NRDS’s stock has risen by 25.47% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 66.89% and a quarterly rise of 35.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.77% for NerdWallet Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 42.10% for NRDS stock, with a simple moving average of 63.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRDS

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NRDS reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for NRDS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 29th, 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to NRDS, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on November 29th of the previous year.

NRDS Trading at 60.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 15.27% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares surge +67.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRDS rose by +25.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.52. In addition, NerdWallet Inc. saw 80.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRDS starting from Yuann Kevin, who sale 6,526 shares at the price of $10.23 back on Jan 17. After this action, Yuann Kevin now owns 199,664 shares of NerdWallet Inc., valued at $66,754 using the latest closing price.

Chen Tim Chao-Ming, the Chief Executive Officer of NerdWallet Inc., purchase 26,888 shares at $9.29 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Chen Tim Chao-Ming is holding 416,176 shares at $249,790 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.27 for the present operating margin

+88.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for NerdWallet Inc. stands at -11.20. Equity return is now at value -9.90, with -6.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.