RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL)’s stock price has decreased by -0.86 compared to its previous closing price of 0.21. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

, and the 36-month beta value for RDHL is at 2.30. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RDHL is $1.00, which is $2.54 above the current market price. The public float for RDHL is 34.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 23.18% of that float. The average trading volume for RDHL on February 15, 2023 was 6.00M shares.

Examining the Volatility of RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s (RDHL) Stock

RDHL’s stock has seen a -11.58% decrease for the week, with a 8.29% rise in the past month and a -62.25% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.77% for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.43% for RDHL stock, with a simple moving average of -68.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDHL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDHL stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for RDHL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RDHL in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $22 based on the research report published on August 31st of the previous year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RDHL reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for RDHL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 18th, 2021.

RDHL Trading at 7.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.73%, as shares surge +18.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDHL fell by -10.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2084. In addition, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. saw 47.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RDHL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-94.61 for the present operating margin

+42.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. stands at -113.98. Equity return is now at value 679.60, with -54.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.