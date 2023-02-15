Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) went up by 2.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.68. The company’s stock price has collected 3.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/20/21 that Procore Technologies Aims to Digitize Construction. Its IPO Gained 31%.

Is It Worth Investing in Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE :PCOR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Procore Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $66.14, which is $5.11 above the current price. PCOR currently public float of 121.44M and currently shorts hold a 5.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PCOR was 661.46K shares.

PCOR’s Market Performance

PCOR stocks went up by 3.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.75% and a quarterly performance of 3.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.05% for Procore Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.63% for PCOR stocks with a simple moving average of 19.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCOR stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for PCOR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PCOR in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $70 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2022.

MoffettNathanson gave a rating of “Buy” to PCOR, setting the target price at $73 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

PCOR Trading at 18.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares surge +14.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCOR rose by +3.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.77. In addition, Procore Technologies Inc. saw 29.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCOR starting from Courtemanche Craig F. Jr., who sale 24,200 shares at the price of $55.37 back on Feb 01. After this action, Courtemanche Craig F. Jr. now owns 3,608,694 shares of Procore Technologies Inc., valued at $1,339,919 using the latest closing price.

Courtemanche Craig F. Jr., the CEO & President of Procore Technologies Inc., sale 24,200 shares at $46.91 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Courtemanche Craig F. Jr. is holding 3,632,894 shares at $1,135,229 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-53.74 for the present operating margin

+79.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Procore Technologies Inc. stands at -51.51. Equity return is now at value -23.10, with -15.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.