Pop Culture Group Co. Ltd (CPOP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Pop Culture Group Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP)’s stock price has decreased by -9.60 compared to its previous closing price of 0.92. Despite this, the company has experienced a -14.44% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Pop Culture Group Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CPOP is 12.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CPOP on February 15, 2023 was 32.20K shares.

Assessing the Risk and Potential of Pop Culture Group Co. Ltd’s (CPOP) Stock

The stock of Pop Culture Group Co. Ltd (CPOP) has seen a -14.44% decrease in the past week, with a -20.96% drop in the past month, and a -2.95% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.13% for CPOP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.58% for CPOP stock, with a simple moving average of -25.41% for the last 200 days.

CPOP Trading at -8.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.06%, as shares sank -24.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPOP fell by -16.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9939. In addition, Pop Culture Group Co. Ltd saw 6.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CPOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.85 for the present operating margin

+28.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pop Culture Group Co. Ltd stands at +16.72. The total capital return value is set at 27.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.92. Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Pop Culture Group Co. Ltd (CPOP), the company’s capital structure generated 36.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.62. Total debt to assets is 20.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.